BRIEF-Papa John's announces Q1 revenue $449.3 million

May 2 Papa John's International Inc

* Papa John's announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 2.0% for north america and 6.0% for international

* Papa John's International Inc qtrly revenue $449.3 million versus $428.6 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $438.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
