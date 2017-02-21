BRIEF-Papa John's International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.88

Feb 21 Papa John's International Inc-
* Papa John's announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 revenue $439.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Papa John's International Inc says system-wide North
America comparable sales increases of 3.8% for Q4 and 3.5% for
full year
* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 diluted eps growth
of 8.0% - 12.0%
* Sees 2017 North America comparable sales of 2.0% - 4.0%
* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 capital
expenditures of $45 - $55 million
* Papa John's International Inc says international
comparable sales increases of 5.6% for q4 and 6.0% for full year
* Sees 2017 international comparable sales of 4.0% - 6.0%
* Papa John's International Inc sees 2017 net global new
unit growth of 4.0% - 5.0%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
