BRIEF-Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market

Feb 22 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc says commits to build three additional stores over next three years

* Cash flow generated from refranchising is expected to be used to reduce leverage

* Papa Murphy's says Barren Troy Holdings has agreed to acquire six company-owned stores in Denver, CO market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
