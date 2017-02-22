BRIEF-Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market

Feb 22 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc says commits to build three additional stores over next three years

* Cash flow generated from refranchising is expected to be used to reduce leverage

* Papa Murphy's says Barren Troy Holdings has agreed to acquire six company-owned stores in Denver, CO market