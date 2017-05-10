BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings reports Q1 revenue $32 million versus

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - Reiterates full-year ebitda outlook/increases full-year cash-flow outlook
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc qtrly domestic system comparable store sales decreased 5.0%
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees Q2 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline in low-to-mid single digits
* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $32 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees full-year domestic system-wide comparable store sales growth in range of -2% to flat
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)