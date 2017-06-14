版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings says new CEO Spangler to receive annual base salary of $515,000

June 14 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc

* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc says in connection with Weldon Spangler's appointment as CEO, Spangler will initially receive annual base salary of $515,000‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2sBsXZF Further company coverage:
