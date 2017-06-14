版本:
BRIEF-Papa Murphy's names Weldon Spangler as CEO

June 14 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Papa murphy's names weldon spangler as chief executive officer

* Says ‍jean Birch, interim chief executive officer, will remain as chair of board of directors​

* Says ‍spangler joins Papa Murphy's after spending seven years with Dunkin' Brands Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
