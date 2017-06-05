BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with OLO

June 5 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:

* Papa Murphy's Holdings says announced actions advancing two of co's strategic initiatives designed to improve near-term operating performance and go-forward profitability

* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to $7.4 million related to these actions

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - actions expected to benefit annual EBITDA by about $1.9 million and improve annual diluted earnings per share by about $0.09

* Says announced plans to accelerate its convenience strategy through a partnership with OLO

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - co expects new platform to be operational in q1 of 2018

* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies from move to OLO's digital platform will benefit go-forward annual ebitda by about $0.9 million

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - estimates cost efficiencies from move to OLO's platform to improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - co will recognize one-time non-cash after-tax charge of about $5.1 million related to impairment of its current online ordering platform