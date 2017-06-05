BRIEF-Papa Murphy's to accelerate convenience strategy through partnership with OLO

June 5 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:
* Papa Murphy's Holdings says announced actions advancing
two of co's strategic initiatives designed to improve near-term
operating performance and go-forward profitability
* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to
$7.4 million related to these actions
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - actions expected to benefit
annual EBITDA by about $1.9 million and improve annual diluted
earnings per share by about $0.09
* Says announced plans to accelerate its convenience
strategy through a partnership with OLO
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - co expects new platform to be
operational in q1 of 2018
* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies
from move to OLO's digital platform will benefit go-forward
annual ebitda by about $0.9 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - estimates cost efficiencies from
move to OLO's platform to improve annual diluted earnings per
share by around $0.04
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - co will recognize one-time
non-cash after-tax charge of about $5.1 million related to
impairment of its current online ordering platform
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: