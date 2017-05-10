BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings unit entered into amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated June 1, 2015

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Par pacific holdings inc - unit entered into an amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated june 1, 2015
* Par pacific holdings inc - pursuant to amendment, term of supply and offtake agreement was extended through may 31, 2021
* Par pacific holdings-parties agreed to about $30 million forward sale by phr to j. Aron of certain monthly volumes of jet fuel to be delivered to j. Aron Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz0sXK) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit