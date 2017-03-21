版本:
BRIEF-Par Pacific promotes Will Monteleone to CFO

March 21 Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Par Pacific announces promotion of Will Monteleone to senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Par Pacific Holdings Inc - Monteleone succeeds Chris Micklas, who is leaving Par Pacific to spend time with his family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
