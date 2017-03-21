BRIEF-Par Pacific promotes Will Monteleone to CFO

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Par Pacific announces promotion of Will Monteleone to senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Par Pacific Holdings Inc - Monteleone succeeds Chris Micklas, who is leaving Par Pacific to spend time with his family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing