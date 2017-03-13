版本:
BRIEF-Par Technology reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

March 13 Par Technology Corp

* Par Technology Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter & full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-Gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $60.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
