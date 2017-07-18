BRIEF-Paragon Offshore emerges from Chapter 11‍​, launches CEO search

1 分钟阅读
July 18 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc:
* Paragon Offshore completes restructuring plan and emerges from Chapter 11
* Eliminates approximately $2.3 billion of debt
* Appoints new board of directors
* Launches CEO search
* Emerges from Chapter 11 with approximately $165 mm of available cash and $85 million in debt
* New Paragon emerges with eight rigs currently operating plus a ninth rig expected to commence operations in August 2017
* james Swent, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ENSCO Plc, will serve as Chairman of new board
* Uupon emergence, new Paragon's new equity will not be listed on an exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: