BRIEF-Paragon Offshore files for administration in UK to advance Chapter 11 plan

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - remains on track to emerge from Chapter 11 in july
* Says administration process in UK is a necessary part of previously announced restructuring plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon will continue to operate in normal course during administration
* Paragon Offshore Plc - drilling contracts will continue and vendors and employees will continue to be paid
* Paragon Offshore Plc - administrators will assume all powers to manage affairs of company
* Paragon Offshore Plc - consensual plan will eliminate more than $2.4 billion of existing debt
* Paragon Offshore - Paragon's existing board has agreed to remain involved in an advisory capacity to administrators until co emerges from Chapter 11
* Paragon Offshore Plc - filed an application for appointment of two partners of Deloitte LLP to serve as joint administrators of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood