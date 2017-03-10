BRIEF-Paragon Offshore Q4 loss per share $2.78

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Paragon Offshore Plc:
* Paragon Offshore reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides fleet status report
* Q4 loss per share $2.78
* Q4 revenue $61 million
* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon's total contract backlog at december 31, 2016 was approximately $242 million compared to $365 million at september 30, 2016
* Paragon Offshore Plc - at end of Q4 of 2016, an estimated 25 percent of company's marketed rig operating days were committed for 2017
* Paragon Offshore Plc- at December 31, 2016, liquidity, defined as cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, totaled $883.8 million
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing