BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan

June 7 Paragon Offshore Plc:

* Paragon Offshore announces confirmation of restructuring plan

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Paragon is planning for its emergence from chapter 11 in early july

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍in confirming plan, bankruptcy court overruled all objections raised at confirmation​

* Paragon Offshore - ‍under consensual plan, co's existing equity will be deemed worthless

* Paragon Offshore-bankruptcy court approved co's consensual plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code that co announced on may 2

* Paragon Offshore Plc - ‍under consensual plan, company's secured creditors and unsecured bondholders will receive equity in a new reorganized parent co