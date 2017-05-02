BRIEF-Paragon Offshore says consensual restructuring agreement reached between secured, unsecured lenders

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Paragon Offshore plc:
* Paragon Offshore announces consensual restructuring agreement reached between secured and unsecured lenders, establishing litigation trust for creditors to pursue claims against Noble Corporation
* Says unsecured noteholders to receive $105 million in cash and 50% of new common equity
* Under Consensual Plan, company expects to emerge from Chapter 11 with approximately $160 million in cash
* As per plan, term lenders, revolver lenders to get pro rata shares of $410 million in cash, 50% of new equity, new term debt of $85 million
* Under Fourth Joint Plan of reorganization, co agreed to abandon previously disclosed settlement agreement with Noble Corp
* Believes its Consensual Plan will allow company to forgo tax bonding support that would have been provided under Noble settlement
* Co formally terminated Noble Settlement on April 21, 2017
* Under Consensual Plan, first $10 million of proceeds from litigation against Noble will be applied to repay Litigation Loan Amount
* Under Consensual Plan, balance of first $10 million of proceeds will be shared 50%/50% between noteholders and secured creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.