公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale

March 7 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale, transfer of up to 3.1 million of Co's shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
