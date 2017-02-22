版本:
BRIEF-Paramount Group Q4 core FFO per share $0.18

Feb 22 Paramount Group Inc:

* Paramount announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Paramount Group Inc says initiates guidance for full year 2017

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.83 to $0.87

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.18

* Q4 FFO per share $0.18

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
