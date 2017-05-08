版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Paratek announces completion of enrollment for oral-only omadacycline phase 3 skin study

May 8 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek announces completion of enrollment for oral-only omadacycline phase 3 skin study, top-line data expected in mid-july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
