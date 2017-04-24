BRIEF-Paratek Pharma announces new microbiology data findings

April 24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* New microbiology data from Paratek Pharmaceuticals show omadacycline effective against most common skin infections and pathogens, including MRSA

* Also presented full clinical efficacy, safety and tolerability results from study, which is known as oasis

* Paratek Pharma - full results from oasis study demonstrate efficacy, safety of omadacycline versus linezolid in acute bacterial skin, skin structure infections