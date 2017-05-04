BRIEF-Paratek pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $1.14

May 4 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical update

* Q1 loss per share $1.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

As of march 31, 2017, paratek had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $139.6 million