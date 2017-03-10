BRIEF-Pareteum Corp announces pricing of public offering of 2.33 mln shares

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
* Sale of 2.33 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share
* Gross proceeds from offering, excluding any proceeds on exercise of warrants, are expected to be approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: