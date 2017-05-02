BRIEF-Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments

May 2 Pareteum Corp

* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility

* Pareteum corp -revised repayment schedule reduces principal repayments to $250,000 for second and third quarters of 2017 and $500,000 for q4 of 2017

* Pareteum corp says quarterly principal repayments for 2018 have also been materially reduced from $750,000 per quarter to $500,000 per quarter