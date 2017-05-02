BRIEF-Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility
* Pareteum corp -revised repayment schedule reduces principal repayments to $250,000 for second and third quarters of 2017 and $500,000 for q4 of 2017
* Pareteum corp says quarterly principal repayments for 2018 have also been materially reduced from $750,000 per quarter to $500,000 per quarter
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.