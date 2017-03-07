版本:
BRIEF-Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation

March 7 Pareteum Corp

* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018

* Pareteum Corp - entered into a letter agreement with Atalaya Capital Management to amend certain terms of credit agreement

* Pareteum Corp - proposed amendment also includes new quarterly amortization schedule and increases amount of common shares underlying warrants

* Pareteum Corp - amendment sets a new maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding principal and premiums of amended and restated agreement of Dec 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
