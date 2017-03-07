BRIEF-Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 7 Pareteum Corp
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018
* Pareteum Corp - entered into a letter agreement with Atalaya Capital Management to amend certain terms of credit agreement
* Pareteum Corp - proposed amendment also includes new quarterly amortization schedule and increases amount of common shares underlying warrants
* Pareteum Corp - amendment sets a new maturity date on $10.1 million of outstanding principal and premiums of amended and restated agreement of Dec 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals