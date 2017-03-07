BRIEF-Parex Resources announces 2016 Q4, full year results

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Parex Resources Inc
* Parex Resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Parex Resources Inc - funds flow from operations in q4 of 2016 was $51.8 million or $0.33 per share
* Parex Resources Inc - expect q1 2017 production to average 32,000 boe/d compared to 31,049 boe/d in q4 2016
* Parex Resources Inc - at current oil prices, expect 2017 planned capital expenditures to be fully funded by funds flow from operations
* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy total capital expenditures $200-$225 million
* Parex Resources -qtrly average quarterly oil and natural gas production of 31,049 boe per day, an increase of 8.6% over prior year comparative period
* Parex Resources Inc - sees fy average annual production 34,000-36,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc - developed a plan to drill 9 to 14 additional wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock