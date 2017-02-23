版本:
BRIEF-Parexel International enters into a supplier receivables purchase agreement with BofA

Feb 23 Parexel International Corp

* On February 22, 2017, Parexel International entered into a supplier receivables purchase agreement with Bank of America

* Will sell to Bank of America on an ongoing basis certain of its trade receivables, which arise under contracts with Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
