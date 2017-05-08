版本:
2017年 5月 9日 星期二 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources

May 8 (Reuters) -

* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources

* Parexel International has drawn interest from activist investors, including Corvex Management, which has built sizable stake in co-WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2pUssYf
