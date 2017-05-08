BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International has drawn interest from activist investors, including Corvex Management, which has built sizable stake in co-WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2pUssYf
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.