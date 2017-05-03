BRIEF-PAREXEL International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 PAREXEL International Corp:
* PAREXEL International reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Company adopts new policy for reporting new business and backlog to align with emerging industry norm
* Restructuring program expanded
* Backlog at end of Q3 was $4.06 billion
* Expects approximately $1.56 billion of backlog to convert into revenue in next twelve months
* Expect total annual savings of $75-85 million from restructuring activities in fiscal year 2018
* Remain committed to longer-term goal of 14-16% adjusted operating margin
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS $2.04 - $2.18
* Remains "committed" to longer-term goal of 14-16% adjusted operating margin
* Sees FY 2017 Non-GAAP EPS $3.17 - $3.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.09 billion - $2.11 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 total revenue $605.2 million versus $611.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.