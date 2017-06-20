版本:
BRIEF-Parexel required to pay fee $138 mln under conditions where co terminates Pamplona merger

June 20 Parexel International Corp:

* Parexel International- co required to pay West Street Parent LLC termination fee, $138 million under conditions where co terminates Pamplona merger deal

* Parexel International - in relation to Pamplona deal, West Street Parent LLC will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $276 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tnQxGN) Further company coverage:
