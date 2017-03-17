版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pargesa swings to loss after minorities of 32.0 mln Swiss francs in 2016

March 17 Pargesa Holding SA:

* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend

* FY consolidated loss after minorities 32.0 million Swiss francs versus profit 638.2 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2nzW6Pc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9967 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
