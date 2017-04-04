版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Park City Capital calls on Adcare Health Systems CEO Bill McBride to resign

April 4 Park City Capital LLC:

* Park City Capital calls on Adcare Health Systems Inc CEO Bill McBride to resign due to resume falsification

* Park City Capital LLC says it and its affiliates own approximately 6.1 percent of stock of Adcare Health Systems Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
