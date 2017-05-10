版本:
BRIEF-Park City Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

May 10 Park City Group Inc

* Park city group reports fiscal 3q17 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
