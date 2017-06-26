版本:
BRIEF-Park Electrochemical announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation unit

June 26 Park Electrochemical Corp

* Park Electrochemical Corp announces long-term purchase agreement with GE Aviation subsidiary

* Park Electrochemical - unit entered into agreement for purchase of composite materials used in manufacture of engine nacelles and thrust reversers

* Park Electrochemical - PATC composite materials covered by agreement include multiple product forms based upon Park's proprietary E-752 and E-752lt resin systems

* Park Electrochemical Corp - additional materials currently under development may be added upon agreement by parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
