BRIEF-Park Electrochemical to consolidate U.S. electronic materials business units

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Park Electrochemical Corp:
* Park Electrochemical Corp announces consolidation of its U.S. electronic materials business units
* Consolidation is expected to take approximately four to six months to complete
* Expects to incur a pre-tax charge in connection with consolidation of approximately $5 million to $5.5 million
* Charge is expected to be incurred primarily during first nine months of Park's current fiscal year ended February 25, 2018
* When consolidation is completed, all manufacturing operations at NPI will cease, except for NPI treating operation
* Once consolidation is complete, Park expects ongoing pre-tax benefit from consolidation of about $3 million to $3.5 million per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.