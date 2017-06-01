版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五

BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts announces secondary offering of 15 mln shares

June 1 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Park hotels & resorts inc. announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock

* Park hotels & resorts - ‍certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Group L.P. Have commenced a secondary offering of 15 million shares of park's common stock​

* Park hotels & resorts inc - ‍park is not offering any shares of common stock in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares in this offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
