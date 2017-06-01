BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts announces secondary offering of 15 mln shares

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 1 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Park hotels & resorts inc. announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock
* Park hotels & resorts - certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Group L.P. Have commenced a secondary offering of 15 million shares of park's common stock
* Park hotels & resorts inc - park is not offering any shares of common stock in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares in this offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.