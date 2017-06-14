版本:
2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts CEO FY 2016 total compensation about $11 mln

June 14 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* CEO Thomas Baltimore, Jr's FY 2016 total compensation was about $11 million - SEC filing

* Thomas Baltimore, Jr's FY 2016 total compensation included $8.5 million in stock awards Source text: (bit.ly/2rv4uAj) Further company coverage:
