BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts qtrly total revenues $670 mln vs $675 mln

March 1 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Park hotels & resorts inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Park hotels & resorts inc qtrly pro-forma revpar was $155.20, a decrease of 0.8%

* Park hotels & resorts -sees 2017 fully diluted weighted average shares is expected to be 215 million, assuming a price of $26.00 per share for e&p dividend

* Park hotels & resorts inc qtrly total revenues $670 million versus $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
