BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64

May 3 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64

* Qtrly comparable REVPAR for domestic portfolio was $163.90, an increase of 1.7% on a pro-forma basis

* Qtrly comparable REVPAR was $156.34, an increase of 1.4% on a pro-forma basis

* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders per diluted share $ 2.65 - $ 2.77

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
