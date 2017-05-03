BRIEF-Park Hotels & Resorts reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.64
* Qtrly comparable REVPAR for domestic portfolio was $163.90, an increase of 1.7% on a pro-forma basis
* Qtrly comparable REVPAR was $156.34, an increase of 1.4% on a pro-forma basis
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders per diluted share $ 2.65 - $ 2.77
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.