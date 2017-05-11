版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Park Lawn Q1 earnings per share C$0.117

May 11 Park Lawn Corp:

* Park Lawn Corporation releases Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.117

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.153

* Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus C$11.28 million

* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing

* Q1 revenue C$18.8 million versus c$11.28 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
