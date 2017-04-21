版本:
BRIEF-Park National Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.31

April 21 Park National Corp:

* Park National Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Park National Corp qtrly net interest income $59 million, down 1.4 percent from q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
