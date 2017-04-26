版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Park National says prepaid principal amount of 7% notes due 2022

April 26 Park National Corp

* Park National - on April 24, prepaid in full $30.0 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 7% subordinated notes due april 20, 2022 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2q95EFe Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐