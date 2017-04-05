版本:
BRIEF-Park-Ohio prices $350 million debt offering

April 5 Park Ohio Holdings Corp

* Park-Ohio prices $350 million debt offering

* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027

* Park Ohio Holdings - intends to enter into a new revolving credit facility by amending and restating agreement governing its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
