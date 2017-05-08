版本:
BRIEF-Park Ohio Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

May 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp:

* Park Ohio announces significantly higher first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 sales $343.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
