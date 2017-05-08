BRIEF-Park Ohio Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Park Ohio Holdings Corp:
* Park Ohio announces significantly higher first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 sales $343.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.