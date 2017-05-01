版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 07:55 BJT

BRIEF-Park Sterling says upon termination of deal with South State, under specified circumstances, party to pay other termination fee of $25 mln

May 1 Park Sterling Corp

* Park Sterling says upon termination of deal with South State, under specified circumstances, party to pay other termination fee of $25 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pR1i5I) Further company coverage:
