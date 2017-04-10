版本:
BRIEF-Park West Asset Management reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc

April 10 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc:

* Park West Asset Management LLC reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc as of March 29, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2pn0PnH) Further company coverage:
