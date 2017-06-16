版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 02:29 BJT

BRIEF-Park West Asset Management reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Carvana - SEC filing

June 16 Park West Asset Management LLC:

* Park West Asset Management LLC reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Carvana Co as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sHywFP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
