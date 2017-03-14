版本:
BRIEF-Parker Drilling says amended and restated company's by-laws

March 14 Parker Drilling Co

* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing

* Amended to change voting standard for uncontested director elections from plurality voting standard to a majority voting standard Further company coverage:
