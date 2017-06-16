BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, VP of eBusiness

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Parker-Hannifin Corp
* Parker announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, vice president of eBusiness, iot and services; board elects Michael Chung as successor
* Elected Michael Chung, currently vice president and president - automation group, to succeed Bond effective August 1, 2017
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.