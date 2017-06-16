版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, VP of eBusiness

June 16 Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, vice president of eBusiness, iot and services; board elects Michael Chung as successor

* Elected Michael Chung, currently vice president and president - automation group, to succeed Bond effective August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐