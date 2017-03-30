版本:
BRIEF-Parkervision reports Q4 loss per share $0.23

March 30 Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
