2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Parkervision says filing a motion to terminate its ITC investigation

March 13 Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision Inc - company is filing a motion to terminate its itc investigation

* Parkervision - termination of proceedings will allow co to request to remove current stay on proceedings in 2 cases against Qualcomm & certain of its customers

* Parkervision - "action has no impact on the ongoing infringement proceedings against LG and Apple in Germany" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
