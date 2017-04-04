版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Parkit Enterprise Q1 EPS C$0.00

April 4 Parkit Enterprise Inc:

* Parkit Enterprise releases q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.00

* Q1 revenue C$345,500

* Qtrly net asset value $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐